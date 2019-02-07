Court records: Blood found in hair salon where Joleen Cummings was last seen

YULEE, Fla. - Investigators believe a Nassau County hairstylist and mother who disappeared last May may have been killed inside Tangles Salon in Yulee, according to court documents obtained by News4Jax.

Records provided to the defense attorney for the woman accused of killing Joleen Cummings show that detectives and the lead prosecutor found bloodstains on a chair in the salon, the wall near the reception desk, a wooden display stand, a signboard, a vacuum cleaner leaning against the wall, another chair and a display rack next to the desk.

Detectives swabbed the stains on the wall and one of the chairs and they tested positive for blood. The documents obtained Thursday don't say whose blood it was, but investigators wrote the salon was a "crime scene."

Cummings' body was never found, but Kimberly Kessler, a co-worker at Tangles and the last person to See Cummings alive, was indicted for murder in the 34-year-old's death, based at least partly on this evidence.

Documents also show that deputies recovered a blue tote bag that Kessler was seen on surveillance video throwing in the woods behind a restaurant. It also tested positive for blood.

Kessler’s car was tested for blood, as well. The documents show that some locations tested negative, but the results for other test locations are redacted in the documents obtained by News4Jax.

Investigators never recovered Cummings' phone, but they have downloaded data from two cellphones Kessler owned.

An inmate at the Duval County jail, where Kessler has been locked up since late May, told investigators that Kessler said, “Her mother would sell her to men,” and made voodoo dolls from her hair to punish her.

Prosecutors also talked to a childhood friend of Kessler, Kimberly McCall, saying she had bragged about “busting her brother’s teeth out” with a baseball bat.

“She does not need to walk the streets again," McCall told News4Jax by phone Thursday.

The documents also quote Kessler's ex-husband in Arizona telling investigators that she stabbed him with scissors. He said Kessler was “a stripper… and had a temper.”

Timeline of young mother's disappearance

Cummings' SUV was found parked outside a Home Depot after she was reported missing by her family when she failed to show up to pick up her children from her ex-husband.

Kessler was arrested May 16, 2018, and charged with grand theft auto after investigators said they found surveillance video showing her getting out of Cummings' vehicle.

Kessler, who Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said has lived in 33 cities in 14 states under 17 names since 1996, is being held without bond.

A weeklong search in June at a South Georgia landfill was prompted by surveillance video that authorities said showed Kessler appearing to put a white trash bag into a dumpster about the time of Cummings' disappearance.

After sifting through 6.6 million pounds of trash at the Chesser Island Landfill, the FBI and the Sheriff's Office announced that they had found several items of interest in Cummings' disappearance.

Kessler has been held in the Duval County jail since she went on a hunger strike in the Nassau County jail. She continued to be held in Jacksonville when she was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in September and will stay in custody in the Duval County jail when no hearings are scheduled in her case.

