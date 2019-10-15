Hospital says Kimberly Kessler is competent to stand trial

YULEE, Fla. - A woman accused of killing a Nassau County mother of three last year at the hair salon where they both worked is now fit to stand trial, according to staff at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee.

Kimberly Kessler, who is charged with murdering Joleen Cummings, was found not competent to stand trial July 2 by a state-appointed psychologist, who agreed with the opinion previously given by a psychiatrist for Kessler's defense.

Kessler was scheduled to receive a follow-up evaluation in early January, but the Department of Children and Families said a competency evaluation by staff at Florida State Hospital found Kessler "is competent to proceed and no longer meets criteria for continued involuntary commitment."

Florida State Hospital was the facility tasked with "restoring" Kessler's competency.

The notice from DCF says that Florida state law requires a competency hearing for Kessler within 30 days of the court receiving the updated evaluation.

COURT DOCUMENTS: Incompetency order | DCF notice of updated evaluation

According to the judge's order for competency in July, the doctors who evaluated Kessler earlier and found her not competent for trial looked at several key points, including whether Kessler understands the charges against her, if she understands the range and nature of possible penalties, whether she has the ability to challenge witnesses and if she can behave appropriately in court and testify, among other factors.

Dr. Umesh Mhatre, one of the psychiatrists who interviewed Kessler, wrote that he believed Kessler was suffering from delusional and personality disorders, according to state documents obtained by News4Jax.

Mhatre said Kessler's overall prognosis was poor without medication, but he wrote that he believed if she was appropriately treated that she could become competent to proceed.

Investigators suspect Kessler, who worked with Cummings at Tangles hair salon in Yulee, was the last person to see Cummings alive.

Joleen Cummings

Cummings (pictured), 34, has been missing since May 2018, and although her body has not been found, investigators said they found several notable items at a Georgia landfill.

Kessler is charged with first-degree murder in Cummings' death.

Following Cummings' disappearance, her SUV was found parked outside a Home Depot. Kessler was arrested May 16 after investigators said they found footage showing her getting out of the vehicle.

Since then, the state has released reams of evidence in the case through the discovery process that suggest a struggle occurred at the salon and that steps were taken to dispose of that evidence.

The case has attracted national attention in part because authorities said Kessler, who went by Jennifer Sybert, has used 17 aliases over the years.

