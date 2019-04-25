Photos give glimpse of life stolen from Joleen Cummings

YULEE, Fla. - More evidence photos released Thursday in the Kimberly Kessler case give a glimpse into the life of the woman Kessler is accused of killing: 34-year-old Joleen Cummings.

Investigators took photos of Cummings' home as she left it last May when she went to work at Tangles hair salon in Yulee -- never to return.

The haunting images show a house once full of life, with children's toys, books and a small table and chairs. Cummings was supposed to pick up her three children from her ex-husband on Mother's Day last year.

She never showed, and her family reported her missing.

Cummings is now presumed dead, although her body has not been found. Her former co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, is charged with her murder.

The images released Thursday of Cummings' home include one of receipt from a fabric store showing that Cummings purchased fabrics and artificial flowers the night before her death.

More evidence of a life unfinished.

In another photo, a sign that says "Family" can be seen on a shelf in the living area.

Cummings' mother, Anne Johnson, has attended every court hearing for Kessler since her daughter's disappearance.

At the most recent hearing, Johnson asked for prayers as the anniversary of her daughter's disappearance looms.

"We're coming up on May," Johnson said. "Asking for prayers without ceasing for my daughter's remains to be found. Praying without ceasing for justice to be served."

Investigators believe Kessler, who was initially arrested on an auto theft charge a few days after Cummings vanished, is the last person to have seen Cummings alive.

Earlier this month, the State Attorney’s Office released hundreds of pages of documents and other evidence that provide a glimpse of what Kessler was doing in the hours before her arrest.

That evidence included surveillance video and evidence photos taken inside Tangles Hair Salon, the Yulee business where the women worked, and items Kessler is accused of buying at Walmart.

Kessler’s attorneys have been fighting to keep certain pieces of evidence under wraps, arguing that their release could taint the potential jury pool and jeopardize their client’s right to a fair trial.

Images released so far showed evidence markers and a discarded shoe in a wooded area behind the salon and an unsettling amount of blood found on the salon’s walls, chairs, cabinet and sink.

There was also blood on a bleach bottle and a mop. A blacklight photo of the mop shows blood that showed up in mop strokes on the floor after crime scene investigators applied the chemical luminol.

Also released was a Walmart receipt for 30-gallon trash bags, an electric knife and a large bottle of ammonia. Investigators said surveillance video showed Kessler using the store’s self-checkout lanes.

In addition, video showed Kessler’s Kia Soul leaving the Walmart. She and the vehicle were also seen at a nearby carwash. Investigators said $1,600 cash was found in her car at the time of her arrest.

Evidence also suggests a confrontation between the two women on May 9, just days before Cummings’ disappearance. A co-worker said Cummings mentioned wanting to look into Kessler’s background.

Cummings’ SUV was located outside a Home Depot after her family reported her missing. Though her body has not been found, investigators said they’ve found several notable items at a Georgia landfill.

The case has attracted national attention in part because it hasn't been solved, but also because authorities said Kessler, who went by Jennifer Sybert, has used 17 different aliases over the years.

The results of a psychiatric evaluation of Kessler are expected to become available soon.

