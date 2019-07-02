Kimberly Kessler found not competent to stand trial

Kimberly Kessler appears in court wearing a neon jumpsuit, indicating she is a high-risk prisoner, and wearing a medical mask over her mouth and nose a precaution because she refused to submit to a tuberculosis test.

YULEE, Fla. - A woman accused of killing her former co-worker at a Nassau County hair salon last year was found not competent to stand trial Tuesday after a second mental evaluation that had been ordered by the court.

Kimberly Kessler, who is charged with murdering Joleen Cummings, had her second mental competency exam last month after her defense attorneys claimed a psychiatrist they'd hired found Kessler incompetent.

Prosecutors disputed that characterization of Kessler’s mental health, saying the state disagreed with the defense expert’s findings. Kessler was then examined by a psychologist chosen by the state, who also found her not fit to stand trial.

She was committed to the custody of the Department of Children and Families, which will send her to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee to "restore competency." She will be reevaluated in six months to see if she will then be fit for trial.

If she is never found competent, charges may be dropped after 5 years, but usually with the understanding that person would continue to live in a psychiatric facility for the remainder of their lives.

A judge ordered the psychological evaluation for Kessler, 50, to determine if she is competent to stand trial, as well as whether she meets the criteria for involuntary hospitalization.

COURT DOCUMENT: Order for competency examination

According to the order for competency, the doctors looked at several key points, including whether Kessler understands the charges against her, if she understands the range and nature of possible penalties, whether she has the ability to challenge witnesses and if she can behave appropriately in court and testify, among other factors.

The doctors were also tasked with determining if Kessler meets the criteria to be committed to a hospital.

The results of the exams are expected to be discussed in court today at Kessler's competency hearing, which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Investigators suspect Kessler, who worked with Cummings at Tangles hair salon in Yulee, was the last person to see Cummings alive. The Nassau County mother of three was reported missing last May.

Kessler is charged with first-degree murder in Cummings’ death. More than a year later, the 34-year-old’s body has not been found, despite an extensive search at a Georgia landfill that turned up items of interest.

Following Cummings’ disappearance, her SUV was found parked outside a Home Depot. Kessler was arrested May 16 after investigators said they found footage showing her getting out of the vehicle.

Since then, the state has released reams of evidence in the case through the discovery process that suggest a struggle occurred at the salon and that steps were taken to dispose of that evidence.

As the case against her accused killer moves forward, Cummings’ family still waits for a resolution. Cummings' mother, Anne Johnson, has been to every court appearance involving Kessler. In a recent Facebook post, Johnson wrote:

“Grief comes in many stages. I’m in the anger stage, because I want justice for my daughter. Will Joleen ever be found? I believe I know that answer. I know Joleen’s soul is with God. My job as a parent and for her three precious children is to ensure justice is to be served.”

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.