Reward offered for information about Jeep that ran over sunbather

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A reward is being offered for information about a Jeep that ran over a woman sunbathing last week on a Nassau County beach.

The Law Offices of John M. Phillips announced Wednesday that there is $500 reward if someone is able to identify the vehicle or its driver.

The hit-and-run unfolded about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Peters Point Park, a beach access off South Fletcher Avenue in an unincorporated part of Amelia Island, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The St. Marys woman, who asked not to be named, said she had gotten off work early, so she went out to the beach. She was lying down on a bright-colored beach towel when the Jeep ran over her.

The woman was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau, where she was treated for injuries to her legs. Fortunately, she didn’t suffer any broken bones or more serious injuries.

The Jeep, described as a light-colored, late model Wrangler with a black canvas top, was last seen heading toward State Road 200.

On Wednesday, the attorneys representing the woman who was run over released an image showing a Jeep that matches the description of the Jeep that left the scene of the accident.

Attorney John Phillips said if the person made a mistake, just come forward. Otherwise, attorneys said they plan to seek criminal charges.

The attorneys said they are looking for any videos, photos, witness accounts or more details about similar incidents in Nassau County.

The sunbather's attorneys also ask that anyone with details about the incident call 904-444-4444 or email hitandrun@floridajustice.com.

Anyone with information about Thursday's case or the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle involved is also asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.

