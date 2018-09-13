Hearing Thursday for Woman charged in Nassau mom's murder

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A woman charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of her co-worker is scheduled to have a pretrial hearing Thursday in a Nassau County courtroom.

A grand jury indicted Kimberly Kessler, 44, for murder after the disappearance of Joleen Cummings, 34, a mother of three. Cummings is presumed dead after she vanished on Mother's Day and hasn't been found.

The murder charge was announced last Friday, a day after News4Jax obtained several videos, witness interviews and hundreds of documents -- including investigative reports -- from the State Attorney's Office in the case against Kessler, who authorities said is believed to be the last person to see Cummings on May 12 at the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee where they both worked.

RELATED: Missing Nassau mother's friend: Indictment 'gives me the chills'

ICYMI: Kimberly Kessler charged with murder in Joleen Cummings case

Kessler, who Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said has lived in 33 cities in 14 states under 17 names since 1996, is being held without bond.

Pictured above is Kessler's most recent mug shot from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, after she was booked in Wednesday ahead of her hearing. Sources told News4Jax she will not appear in court.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.