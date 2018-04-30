Vigil remembers East Palatka crash victims

From left to right: Forever Hightower; Jacquez Johnson Jr. pictured with his mother, Darikka Word; Jacquez Johnson Jr. pictured his father, Jacquez Johnson

PALATKA, Fla. - A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening to remember two children and two adults who died in a head-on crash in East Palatka.

Family and friends will gathered at Booker Park in Palatka for the 7 p.m. service.

Loved ones told News4Jax that 21-year-old Darikka Word; her 22-month-old son, Jacquez Johnson Jr.; and the child's father, Jacquez Johnson Sr., were killed in the wreck Sunday evening on U.S. 17 near State Road 207.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that a 4-year-old girl who was in the same car died at a hospital. Family members identified her as Forever Hightower.

According to the Highway Patrol report, a Kia Optima was heading north on U.S. 17 just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when, for unknown reasons, it veered across the road and into the path of a southbound GMC Yukon.

All four people who died in the crash were riding in the Kia, and a fifth person in the Kia was injured.

According to the FHP report, everyone in the Kia was wearing a seat belt or was in a child restraint.

Three people in the Yukon were also injured.

Balloons were left at the scene of the crash.

On Monday, flowers and balloons could be seen at the scene of the crash.

News4Jax will be talking to family members and will update this story later this evening.

