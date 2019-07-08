Renner draws 2020 challenger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Paul Renner, in line to become House speaker in 2022, has drawn a challenger as he runs for re-election next year in a Northeast Florida district.

Adam Morley, a St. Augustine Democrat who unsuccessfully ran against Renner in 2018, has opened a campaign account to run again next year in House District 24, which is made up of Flagler County and parts of St. Johns and Volusia counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Renner, R-Palm Coast, is positioned to become speaker in 2022 but needs to continue winning in the district. He had raised $37,500 for his re-election bid as of May 31, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, Republican Nelson Rodriguez has opened a campaign account to try to unseat freshman Rep. Cindy Polo, D-Miramar, in House District 103, which is made up of parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Polo, who was elected to the seat in 2018, had raised $745 for her re-election campaign as of June 30.

News Service of Florida