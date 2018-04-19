2 Gilchrist County deputies killed in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. - Two deputies were shot and killed by a gunman Thursday afternoon in downtown Trenton.

The shooting happened at the intersection of State Road 26 and East Wade Street at the Ace China Restaurant. A source told News4Jax that the gunman is also dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Sheriff's Office has been asked to respond to a deputy-involved shooting.

Gilchrist County is west of Alachua County. Both Gilchrist and neighboring Lee County deputies were at the scene. Lee According to FDLE statistics, there 30 deputies work for the Sheriff's Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and their citizens over the tragic loss of two deputies.”

In 2014, Gilchrist County was the scene of another tragedy when a man shot and killed his daughter and six grandchildren in the town of Bell. Sheriff Bobby Schultz III now has to deal with the loss of two of his deputies.

Our prayers go out to the brave deputies in Gilchrist County who died in service to our state. Please keep their families and the Sheriff's Dept in that close knit community in your thoughts. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) April 19, 2018

