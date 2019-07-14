2 injured in single-engine airplane crash in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. - St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a single engine plane crash in Hastings Sunday morning.

The plane went down at about 7:40 a.m. in an agricultural field on Barrel Factory Road near Leonard Road in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 1957 Cessna began having engine problems shortly after takeoff. The plane crashed into an oak tree at the edge of a corn field and landed upside down in a small creek bed.

Joseph Linebach, 62, and Thomas Linebach, 60, both of Satsuma, were on board the plane. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

A homeowner who lives near the scene of the crash said she heard the crash. She then heard a man yelling for help, and she called 911.

About nine miles down the road, a second small plane crashed Sunday morning in St. Johns County. Two men were aboard a single engine plane that crashed in Elkton. Both were said to be OK.

