Colley's defense to make final pitch to save client's life

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for James Colley Jr. will get one final chance to spare their client’s life when he faces a judge Tuesday for what is known as a Spencer hearing.

Jurors recommended Colley, 38, be put to death after they found him guilty in July of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her best friend.

Though the jury suggested the death penalty, Colley’s fate ultimately lies in the hands of Circuit Judge Howard Maltz, who presided over the trial.

Amanda Colley and friend Lindy Dobbins were shot dead in August 2015 when Colley’s estranged husband went on a shooting spree inside the family’s upscale St. Johns County home.

The Spencer hearing, named after the 1993 case of Spencer vs. Florida, is held in death penalty cases so a defendant can present additional evidence in the hopes of getting a life sentence instead.

