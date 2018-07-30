Deputies: 4 bags of drugs found in woman's body cavity at jail

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 20-year-old St. Augustine woman is facing a smuggling charge after she was arrested in a traffic stop and deputies found meth and cocaine hidden in a body cavity when they searched her at the jail, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report.

Khadajia Rodriguez is charged with four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of cocaine possession, a misdemeanor driving charge and a smuggling contraband into a detention facility, which is a felony.

Deputies said Rodriguez was driving without a valid license when she was pulled over Friday night because of a faulty brake light.

They said drugs were found in the car, prompting her arrest, and when they got her to the jail, a body cavity search turned up three 1-gram bags of meth and 3-gram bag of crack cocaine hidden in her anus.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.