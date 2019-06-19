Driver believed to have hit, killed 2 bicyclists turns himself in

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville man wanted in Saturday morning's hit-and-run that killed two bicyclists on Racetrack Road turned himself in to deputies Wednesday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant late Monday for Henry Haigler III, who lives at the address where the 2016 Hyundai believed to have hit the cyclists was located Saturday night.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said Haigler called detectives early Wednesday and said he wanted to turn himself in. They met with him at an arranged location in St. Augustine and he was taken to the St. Johns County Jail without incident.

Haigler was booked on two felony charges of hit-and-run with bond for each count listed at $25,000 on the jail website.

Authorities said the Hyundai struck and killed the bicyclists on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. Highway 1 near Bartram Springs Parkway just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

"Given the dynamics of this crash, that individual had to have known he had struck something or she had struck something,” SJCSO spokesman Chuck Mulligan said Saturday.

Another motorist on Racetrack Road Saturday morning who came upon the crash reported seeing a black sedan with heavy damage and a busted windshield swerving on the road.

Surveillance video from the entry of Haigler's Bartram Park neighborhood -- less than three miles from the crash -- shows a Hyundai Azera driven by someone matching his description entering the community about 10 a.m.

No one was at Haigler's home when detectives initially tried to question him. They entered with a search warrant and found the vehicle in the garage with major front-end damage and a damaged windshield. According to the arrest affidavit, biological material and hair were found on the windshield.

"Law enforcement officials have forensic ways of determining who was the driver of a certain vehicle," News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said.

According to the report, Haigler's wife told investigators that he returned home about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and went to bed. She said when she asked him what was going on "he told her not to worry about it and not to look in their garage."

Court records show Haigler was arrested fon suspicion of driving under the influence in 2003 in Volusia County. He pleaded no contest, was placed on probation until 2004 and completed 50 hours of community service and a substance abuse program.

The victims were identified but both families have invoked Marsy's Law which allows them to keep their names private. The arrest report identifies them only as women.

Heading westbound on Racetrack Road, which is the direction the car and bicyclists were traveling, there’s a sign that reads bicycles may use a full lane on the roadway in which the speed limit is 45 mph.

The relatively quick identification of the driver in Saturday's deaths is unusual in hit-and-run investigations. Between 2011 and 2017, six hit-and-run cases in St. Johns County remain unsolved.

Deputies believe they have enough evidence to arrest and convict the person responsible in this case.

"We would like to hope with the success that we’ve had moving along with the process they get some closure to the family," Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said. "Obviously, they still have a way to go, but at least I have a next step in the process."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.