ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man trying to evade authorities headed to a field and then got into a canoe, trying to paddle away from deputies before he eventually surrendered, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The situation started when deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near Kindred Spirit Lane, investigators said.
A man suspected in the crime saw deputies and took off -- "and got stuck in a field a short time later," authorities said in a brief statement.
The man then ran away and boarded a canoe on the edge of a nearby pond.
Deputies spent the next few minutes telling the man that the pond was surrounded, and that a vessel was on its way to remove him from the water, officials said.
The man paddled ashore and was arrested.
