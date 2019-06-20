Two people sought in connection with check theft from church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you know who the man and woman are in the picture or have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe they are connected with a theft from a church in Northeast Florida.

Detectives said several checks were stolen from the mailbox of the church on April 26, 2019.

The two people in the photograph were captured on camera cashing one of the stolen checks at an ATM located in Orlando, Florida.

If you have any information on the identity of either the man or woman, who may be from the Central Florida area, you're asked to contact Detective Self-Medlin at jmedlin@sjso.org.

