Storm could bring heavy rain, flooding to Florida's Gulf Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Floridians still recovering from Hurricane Michael are among the people being advised to brace for what could be the 2019 hurricane season’s second named storm.

The National Hurricane Center reported Monday a storm system had an 80 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression, bringing heavy rains along parts of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast.



Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted an advisory to residents in North and Central Florida to prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding.



“We are actively monitoring this weather system as it advances to the Gulf of Mexico,” DeSantis tweeted Monday. “While it is premature to determine the potential impact to Florida’s Gulf Coast, heavy rain looks like an increasing possibility.”

The Category 5 Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach and caused massive damage in parts of Northwest Florida such as Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Liberty and Jackson counties.

The 2019 hurricane season started June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30.

News Service of Florida