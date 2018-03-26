VIDEO: Florida fishermen surprised by great white shark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man got up close and personal with a great white shark off the coast of Ponce Inlet over the weekend, and video of the encounter is going viral.

The encounter happened Saturday afternoon while Kyle Morningstar and friends were fishing for red snapper and trigger fish out at Turtle Mound, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Morningstar was filming with his phone when it happened. The 13-second video clip shows the massive shark approach the surface as it circles the boat.

The shark was an estimated 12- to 15-feet-long, compared to the 23-foot boat the group was fishing from, Morningstar told the News-Journal.

"I was just in shock," he told the newspaper. "When it circled a second time I was shouting and yelling to my friend to get the phone and shoot the video."

An unedited version of the group's video features too many expletives to share in its entirety.

A copy of the clip uploaded to Facebook by News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci has piled up 6,000 shares and nearly 300,000 views since it was shared Sunday afternoon.

