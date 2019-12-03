3 killed in multi-car rollover crash in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. – At least three people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a violent multi-car crash on Highway 40 in Kingsland, Georgia, authorities said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Highway 40 and Mariners Landing because both eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down.

The coroner confirmed to News4Jax that there were at least three fatalities in the crash. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

Georgia State Patrol is taking the lead in the investigation.

Just after 2 p.m., Kingsland police posted to Facebook that the roadways were expected to be shut down for approximately 1-2 hours.

Sky4 aerials and images from the scene show a white four-door pickup truck on its roof and at least one other badly damaged vehicle. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.