1 person arrested after St. Marys bank robbery, officials say

ST. MARYS, Ga. – One person was arrested after a bank robbery Friday morning in St. Marys, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received a call at about 9:18 a.m. about the bank robbery that occurred at Heritage Bank at 392 Charlie Smith Sr. Highway.

Descriptions of the robber and vehicle were broadcast. Officials said a St. Marys patrol officer spotted the alleged robber and vehicle at 9:29 a.m. at the Green Cedar Store at Winding Road and Charlie Smith Sr. Highway, which is a few miles from the bank.

Authorities arrested Yeshua Reese, 30, of Yorktown, Virginia, who was charged with one count of robbery, officials said. Reese is currently in the Camden County Jail.