Georgia reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

As of noon Sunday, there were 99 reported cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 33 in a span of 24 hours.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a news conference Saturday that he was declaring a public health emergency.

“I will declare a public health emergency for the state of Georgia. This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for mitigation and treatment of COVID-19," Kemp said.

Kemp said in a statement that the declaration would allow resources to be marshaled for treatment and mitigation of the virus.

Later on Saturday, state election officials announced that Georgia’s March 24 presidential primaries had been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus.

An interactive map of Georgia’s identified coronavirus patients shows they are highly concentrated around metro Atlanta.