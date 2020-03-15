Coronavirus case prompts closure of Charlton County schools

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Charlton County School District will close Monday until Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Charlton County Board of Education announced Sunday.

The Board of Education said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and because a 29-year-old Charlton County woman tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman went to Southeast Georgia Health Systems’ campus in Camden County on March 7 with respiratory symptoms was treated and released but returned to the hospital Monday and has since preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced Wednesday. According to the Board of Education, two close relatives of the resident who was hospitalized work for the school system.

“We will evaluate the continual closing of school on a weekly basis as the information surrounding this issue changes rapidly. All school activities, practices and rehearsals are canceled. Decisions concerning make-up days, other school activities and changes in the remaining school year calendar will be made at a later date,” reads a message Sunday from Superintendent John Lairsey.

The Board of Education said information for at-home learning resources will be announced Monday.

The School District said it will continue to update its website with information regarding COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 99 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.