Where to pick up school meals in Camden, Ware, Glynn and Charlton counties

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public schools and colleges closed for the rest of the month in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, many students across the state started distance learning this week.

In order to continue to provide for the students who rely on meals from their local schools, districts in Camden, Ware, Glynn and Charlton counties announced locations where students can pick up food.

Camden County

Beginning March 18, lunch and breakfast will be available for drive-thru or walk-up pickup Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the following locations: Camden Middle School, St. Marys Middle School and Woodbine Elementary.

All children are eligible to receive a meal but they must be present. No adults will be able to purchase a meal. The school district asked parents to remain in the car during pickup.

Glynn County

Beginning March 18, Glynn County schools will provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up meals for the children in their family at four school sites throughout the district: Altama Elementary, Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary and Sterling Elementary.

Families can pick up meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for youth with special needs, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through April 3.

On Mondays (March 23 and 30), students will receive a lunch for that day, breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and breakfast for Wednesday. On Wednesdays (March 18 and 25, and April 1), students can expect a lunch for that day, breakfast and lunch for Thursday, and breakfast for Friday. On Fridays (March 20 and 27, and April 3), they will collect lunch for that day and breakfast for the following Monday.

Meals will be served “grab-n-go” style, as they will not be consumed on-site.

For now, classes are scheduled to resume April 13 after spring break.

Ware County

All Ware County schools closed Tuesday and will remain closed through spring break, which ends April 10.

Meal sites opened Wednesday to serve free breakfast and lunch to all children (18 years old and under) during school closures. Meals can be picked up at: Center Elementary, Ware County High School, Waycross Middle School, Wacona Elementary, Garlington Heights, and Memorial Park.

Sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., offering to-go bags with meals for multiple days. Instructions will be included for safely storing food. Children must be present to receive meals.

Charlton County

A grab-and-go peanut butter and jelly lunch and snack will be available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Charlton County High School and St. George Elementary School from March 23 through March 27.

Students must be present and be 18 years old or younger.