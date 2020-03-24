Georgia COVID-19 cases rise to 1026 as deaths increase to 32

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached 1,026, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state increased to 32 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

At the same time, the number of reported coronavirus cases in Glynn County was at five -- up one case from Monday afternoon.

Georgia’s cases also include a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 at Southeast Georgia Health Services’ Camden campus is a Charlton County resident.

The state reported more than 1,000 cases after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday evening that he was issuing an executive order that will ban large gatherings across the state, close bars and nightclubs and order the medically fragile to shelter in place.

The order went into effect at noon Tuesday and will expire at noon on April 6.

Kemp also said the state has more than 23 referral-only testing sites that have been set up across the state to test residents for the coronavirus. The sites, which require a doctor’s note, are located in Brunswick, Savannah, Valdosta, Atlanta and other cities in the state.

Of those who have tested positive in Georgia as of noon Tuesday, 56% were between 18 and 59 years old, with 36% age 60 and up and 1% age 17 or younger. Of the COVID-19 patients, 50% were female and 48 percent were male.

Metro Atlanta still accounts for the largest overall number of cases, with Fulton County reporting more than 184 infections.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe complications such as pneumonia. The vast majority recover.