Glynn County orders non-essential businesses to close

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – At an emergency meeting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners passed an executive order that all businesses deemed non-essential in the county be closed after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Essential businesses and others not specifically listed in the executive order can remain open but should adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Non-essential businesses listed in the order include establishments providing body care that is not supervised under a licensed medical professional (barbering, cosmetology, message therapy, tattooing, waxing, tanning, nail care), pools regulated by the Department of Health and all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities (gyms, fitness classes, arcades, bowling, theaters, music venues).

Glynn County-owned recreation and park fields, courts, playgrounds and picnic areas are also closed with the exception of walking trails, dog parks, marinas and campgrounds.

All special event and public conduct permits to be held on Glynn County property through April 13 are canceled at this time. Fees will be refunded.

Restaurants will not be allowed to serve food on-premises and must only offer take out, delivery, drive-thru or curbside service orders. Unopened bottles of beer and wine are allowed for takeout, but not delivery. Driving under the influence and open container laws still apply. The take-out-only restriction does not apply to cafeterias within nursing homes, hospitals, or similar places.

Lounges, nightclubs and bars are ordered closed to correspond with Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration on Tuesday. Failure to comply with these orders are punishable by up to 60 days in jail and up to $1000 in fines per violation.

Essential businesses are defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The restrictions for service within these businesses are to limit groups to 10 or less and to remain at least six feet apart when working.

Deadlines will be extended for Glynn County business licenses and alcohol permits. All deadlines of any action, determination, or decision required of any official, board or commission concerning the Glynn County Code of Ordinances, Glynn County zoning ordinance, and/or Glynn County subdivision regulations shall be delayed for the duration of this order and for 30 days following the expiration of this Order.

For concerns, call Glynn County customer service at 912-554-7111. For more information on COVID-19, go to the Georgia Department of Public Health website for more information.