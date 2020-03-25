8 COVID-19 cases in Southeast Georgia among 1,247 statewide

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to 1,247, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state increased to 40 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Of the COVID-19 patients in Georgia, state data shows, 394 had been hospitalized -- nearly 32%.

The number of coronavirus cases in Glynn County remained at five. On Tuesday afternoon, the number of reported coronavirus cases in Glynn County increased to five -- up one case from Monday afternoon.

Camden, Charlton and Pierce counties each had one reported case of COVID-19.

Metro Atlanta still accounts for the largest overall number of cases, with Fulton County reporting more than 198 infections.

Of those who have tested positive in Georgia as of noon Wednesday, 60% were between 18 and 59 years old, 35% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 4% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 51% were female and 48% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 1%.

The state on Tuesday reported more than 1,000 cases after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday evening that he was issuing an executive order that will ban large gatherings across the state, close bars and nightclubs and order the medically fragile to shelter in place.

The order went into effect at noon Tuesday and will expire at noon on April 6.

Kemp also said the state has more than 23 referral-only testing sites that have been set up across the state to test residents for the coronavirus. The sites, which require a doctor’s note, are located in Brunswick, Savannah, Valdosta, Atlanta and other cities in the state.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe complications such as pneumonia. The vast majority recover.