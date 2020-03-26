Coronavirus cases in Georgia exceed 1,500

As Camden County on Thursday afternoon recorded a second COVID-19 case, the total number of coronavirus cases in Georgia rose to 1,525, with 48 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Of the state’s coronavirus patients, state data shows, 473 had been hospitalized -- about one-third.

As of noon Thursday, there were 10 cases reported in the Southeast Georgia area: two in Camden County, five in Glynn County, one in Charlton County, one in Pierce County and one in Ware County.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported Wednesday night in Ware County.

The number of coronavirus cases in Glynn County has remained at five since Tuesday afternoon. At an emergency meeting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners passed an executive order that most businesses deemed nonessential in the county be closed after 6 a.m. Thursday.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus special section | Glynn County orders nonessential businesses to close | Voluntary curfew begins in Camden County

Metro Atlanta accounts for the largest overall number of cases, with Fulton County reporting more than 211 infections.

But in Southwest Georgia, according to state numbers, there have been 156 coronavirus cases in Dougherty County -- the second highest in the state -- and at least seven deaths. Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas asked the 90,000 members of the community to shelter-in-place, starting Saturday morning.

Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia as of noon Thursday, 59% were between 18 and 59 years old, 35% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 5% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 50% were female and 46% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 4%.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday evening that he was issuing an executive order that will ban large gatherings across the state, close bars and nightclubs, and order the medically fragile to shelter in place.The order went into effect at noon Tuesday and will expire at noon April 6.

Kemp also said the state has more than 23 referral-only testing sites that have been set up across the state to test residents for the coronavirus. The sites, which require a doctor’s note, are located in Brunswick, Savannah, Valdosta, Atlanta and other cities in the state.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe complications such as pneumonia. The vast majority recover.