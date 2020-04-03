Glynn County closes government offices to public
Starting Monday, offices will be staffed by not open to the general public
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – In order to comply with Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order and in an effort to combat the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health of its residents and staff, Glynn County will close the following buildings to the public, beginning Monday, April 6 through April 30, 2020:
- W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex
- Public Works Administration
- Fire Administration
- Parks and Recreation Offices
- Animal Control Shelter and Offices
Though these buildings will be closed to the public, the offices will be staffed and all departments will be available for contact through the following methods:
Animal Control
- Call ahead for services including adoptions: 912-554-7500
Board of Commissioners & Administration
- BOC: 912-554-7404 / Email: commissioners@glynncounty-ga.gov
- Administration: 912-554-7401
- County updates on the COVID-19 web page and on Facebook.
Community Development
- Main Line: 912-554-7428
- Building Inspections: 912-554-7456
- Occupational Tax: 912-554-7122
- Planning & Zoning: 912-554-7428 / Email: PlanningZoning@glynncounty-ga.gov
- For Online Portal: https://glynncounty.org/1518/Community-Development-Online-Portal
- This is a new portal and you may need to create a new login and password.
Finance Department
- For inquiries call: 912-554-7120
- All accounts payable payments (checks) to vendors will be mailed to the appropriate vendor addresses until further notice. The Finance Department will mail the payments by the end of the day on Friday of each week.
- All receipts and reports that are normally mailed and/or brought into the Finance Office will need to either be mailed or placed into the 2 drop boxes located at both entrances to the Pate Building. The Tax Commissioner has granted permission to allow other types of reports/payments to be placed into these boxes, and those items will be processed daily by personnel that are working inside of the building. Please only include checks or money orders (No Cash).
Fire Administration
- Main Line: 912-554-7779
- Email: gcfdfireadmin@glynncounty-ga.gov
Human Resources
- Main Line: 912-554-7170
- Email: jobs@glynncounty-ga.gov
Parks and Recreation
- Ballard Park: 912-554-7780
- Selden Park: 912-279-2800
- Howard Coffin Park: 912-279-3810
- Blythe Island Regional Park: 912-279-2812
- North Glynn Recreation Complex: 912-279-2838
- Mallery Park: 912-279-2836
- Email: glynnrec@glynncounty-ga.gov
- Recreation and Parks updates on Facebook.
- Currently offering online registration for summer programs and can also take registrations and campground reservations over the phone and via email.
Property Appraisal
- Main line: 912-554-7093
- Email: Rglisson@glynncounty-ga.gov
Public Works
- Main Line: 912-554-7746
- Solid Waste/Recycling Inquiries: 912-554-7111
- Work orders will be processed. Orders may be submitted by calling either of the above numbers.
Tax Commissioner
- Main Line: 912-554-7000 (option 1 – Tags, option 2 – Property Tax)
- For general information: https://glynncounty.org/91/Tax-Commissioner
- To pay tax bill: https://glynncounty.org/505/Pay-Tax-Bill
- For tag renewal: https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/
- For license renewal: https://dds.georgia.gov/
Due to limited staffing at these buildings, please leave a message, and Glynn County staff will return your call. For other inquires, our customer service representatives will be taking calls at 912-554-7111 and will direct you to the appropriate departments.
