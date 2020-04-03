Glynn County closes government offices to public

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – In order to comply with Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order and in an effort to combat the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the health of its residents and staff, Glynn County will close the following buildings to the public, beginning Monday, April 6 through April 30, 2020:

W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex

Public Works Administration

Fire Administration

Parks and Recreation Offices

Animal Control Shelter and Offices

Though these buildings will be closed to the public, the offices will be staffed and all departments will be available for contact through the following methods:

Animal Control

Call ahead for services including adoptions: 912-554-7500

Board of Commissioners & Administration

Community Development

Main Line: 912-554-7428

Building Inspections: 912-554-7456

Occupational Tax: 912-554-7122

Planning & Zoning: 912-554-7428 / Email: PlanningZoning@glynncounty-ga.gov

For Online Portal: https://glynncounty.org/1518/Community-Development-Online-Portal This is a new portal and you may need to create a new login and password.



Finance Department

For inquiries call: 912-554-7120

All accounts payable payments (checks) to vendors will be mailed to the appropriate vendor addresses until further notice. The Finance Department will mail the payments by the end of the day on Friday of each week.

All receipts and reports that are normally mailed and/or brought into the Finance Office will need to either be mailed or placed into the 2 drop boxes located at both entrances to the Pate Building. The Tax Commissioner has granted permission to allow other types of reports/payments to be placed into these boxes, and those items will be processed daily by personnel that are working inside of the building. Please only include checks or money orders (No Cash).

Fire Administration

Human Resources

Parks and Recreation

Ballard Park: 912-554-7780

Selden Park: 912-279-2800

Howard Coffin Park: 912-279-3810

Blythe Island Regional Park: 912-279-2812

North Glynn Recreation Complex: 912-279-2838

Mallery Park: 912-279-2836

Email: glynnrec@glynncounty-ga.gov

Recreation and Parks updates on Facebook

Currently offering online registration for summer programs and can also take registrations and campground reservations over the phone and via email.

Property Appraisal

Public Works

Main Line: 912-554-7746

Solid Waste/Recycling Inquiries: 912-554-7111

Work orders will be processed. Orders may be submitted by calling either of the above numbers.

Tax Commissioner

Main Line: 912-554-7000 (option 1 – Tags, option 2 – Property Tax)

For general information: https://glynncounty.org/91/Tax-Commissioner

To pay tax bill: https://glynncounty.org/505/Pay-Tax-Bill

For tag renewal: https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/

For license renewal: https://dds.georgia.gov/

Due to limited staffing at these buildings, please leave a message, and Glynn County staff will return your call. For other inquires, our customer service representatives will be taking calls at 912-554-7111 and will direct you to the appropriate departments.