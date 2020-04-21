7th COVID-19 death reported in Ware County as statewide toll nears 800

Twenty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday morning in Georgia, including one in Ware County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As the seventh death from COVID-19 was recorded in Ware County, the statewide death toll hit 799. Infections have been confirmed in 19,881 people, an increase of 482 overnight.

The latest report from the state Department of Public Health said 3,779 people -- 19% of those testing positive for COVID-10 -- were hospitalized.

As of about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 246 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Southeast Georgia. Ware County continues to be the hardest hit with 92 confirmed cases. The latest death in Ware County was that of an 81-year-old man.

Pierce County has the second-highest number of confirmed cases (51) and two deaths. Brantley County has two deaths and 20 confirmed cases.

In Glynn County, 49 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Camden County has 27 confirmed cases. And there have been seven cases reported in Charlton County.

On Monday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to restart the state’s economy before the end of the week, saying many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday.

Georgia’s timetable, one of the most aggressive in the nation, would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements. Elective medical procedures would also resume. By Monday, movie theaters may resume selling tickets, and restaurants limited to takeout orders could return to limited dine-in service.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia or death.