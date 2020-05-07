Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,335 as Georgia reports new numbers

Thirty new coronavirus-related deaths and 698 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours in Georgia, the state Department of Public Health reported late Thursday morning.

As of 11:25 a.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public, 31,260 people in the state have had coronavirus infections confirmed by a test. A total of 1,335 in the state of 10.6 million people have died.

Of the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, Ware County has been hit the hardest, with 146 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

In the region, there have been 341 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

Data show 5,804 of Georgia’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

The state has reached Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey’s stated goal of getting to 200,000 total tests, with 217,303 tests so far.

The Peach Bowl said it is donating $1.09 million to help fund COVID-19 screenings in Georgia.

The bowl announced Thursday it will help fund the telemedicine screening mobile app developed by Augusta University Health System. The AU Health ExpressCare app allows for free virtual screenings for the virus throughout the day with no appointment.

Patients who screen positive will be scheduled for tests.

Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan said the aim is giving Georgia residents access to screenings and tests “as soon as possible.”