COVID-19 cases in Georgia near 33,000

There were 32,969 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia as of Sunday morning, an increase of 380 cases in a span of 12 hours, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at 11:25 a.m. Sunday that the statewide coronavirus death toll reached 1,404, including two new deaths that were recorded overnight.

Of the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, Ware County has been hit the hardest, with 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the region, there have been 381 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

For a full breakdown of all those Southeast Georgia counties, see the table below.

In the state of 10.6 million people, 243,547 have been tested for COVID-19, with 13.5% of tests coming back positive.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday that the number of Georgia patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus had fallen to its lowest total in weeks.

Kemp tweeted Saturday morning that 1,203 patients were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since the state started reporting the figure on April 8.

He also noted that Saturday’s total of 897 ventilators in use across the state was the lowest number since early April.

“We will win this fight together!” the Republican governor tweeted.

Kemp has said the public health state of emergency and the shelter in place for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect through June 12. Georgia began to reopen some businesses on April 24, while others followed a few days later.