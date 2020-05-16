Hundreds rally in Georgia to protest handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – From Atlanta to Brunswick, organizers of the Just Georgia Coalition say they were in Glynn County on Saturday to “fight the good fight.”

Hundreds rallied outside the Glynn County Courthouse for about two hours, protesting the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case. Some continued the demonstration in Mary Ross Park.

“We share the message not only throughout Glynn County, but the state of Georgia, the United States and the entire world that we are tired and we ain’t going to take it no more," said one demonstrator.

RELATED: Members of Congress, national prosecutors group critical of DAs in Ahmaud Arbery case

Demands for the resignations of district attorneys Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill were the driving force behind the rally. Johnson recused herself and her office because Gregory McMichael is a retired investigator who had worked in her office. McMichael and his son, Travis, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Arbery.

Johnson has told News4Jax she welcomed the full transparency an investigation will bring. Georgia’s attorney general has already requested a federal investigation into the actions of the first two prosecutors who touched the case.

Barnhill had the case for about a month before he stepped aside under pressure because his son works for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor.

“Repeat after me: Remove them all. Remove them all,” chanted Marcus Coleman, an activist.

“We want to see all of them removed,” said Antoinette Jackson, who lives in Brunswick. “Convicted, sentenced, and justice."

Also spearheading Saturday’s rally -- the Georgia NAACP, New Georgia Project, ACLU Georgia and dozens of other organizations.