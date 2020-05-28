Former Kingsland officer convicted of violating oath in deadly shooting out of prison

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The former Kingsland police officer convicted of violating his oath as an officer in the shooting death of Tony Green is out of prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Zechariah Presley served seven months of his sentence. In October, he was sentenced to one year in prison and four years of probation.

“I’m shocked, perplexed, bewildered and confused as to why Zechariah Presley would be released earlier than his one year sentence,” said Pastor Mack Knight of Refreshing Oasis Church.

Knight knows Green’s family. He told News4Jax, they were upset and hurt on Thursday when they learned Presley was released early.

“We had no earthly idea that his parole or probation was even coming up. There was no warning, no heads up,” Knight said. "His family is outraged, as they should be.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said Green, who was unarmed, was running away after a traffic stop when Presley shot Green several times from behind.

Presley said it was self-defense. He was acquitted in 2019 of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges.