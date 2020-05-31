11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Georgia; state passes 2,000 deaths

Georgia surpassed 47,000 reported COVID-19 cases and 2,000 deaths on Sunday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at 1 p.m. on Sunday that the state’s caseload reached 47,063, an increase of 1,393 cases since Friday.

Since Friday afternoon, 79 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,053 as of Sunday evening, according to the health department.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there were 11 new cases reported since Friday. There have now been 593 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the region.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties:

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have died.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state’s public health emergency Thursday, but announced that bars and nightclubs can reopen on Monday week if they choose.

The public health state of emergency is now extended through July 12.

Beginning on Monday, bars and nightclubs can reopen as long as they abide by strict sanitation and social distancing rules. Kemp said they must meet 39 mandatory measures to ensure patron wellbeing. They include:

Screening workers for illness

Limiting the number of people in the building to 25 people, or 35% of total occupancy

Requiring the facility to be thoroughly and regularly sanitized

Only serving drinks to seated patrons, or those in designated areas,

Limiting party size to six people

Preventing patrons from congregating

Live performance venues will remain closed, Kemp said.

Additionally, Kemp said the shelter in place order for Georgians who are 65 and older, or medically fragile, will continue through June 12. The order strongly encourages all Georgians to wear face coverings in public.