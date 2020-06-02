Pierce County records 100 COVID-19 cases as Georgia’s caseload passes 48,200

Georgia surpassed 48,200 reported COVID-19 cases and 2,100 deaths on Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday that the state’s caseload reached 48,207, an increase of 308 cases in a span of 20 hours.

Since 7 p.m. Monday, 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,102 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the health department.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 616 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, the latest of which was reported this week in Glynn County.

On Tuesday, Pierce County recorded its 100th COVID-19 case.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties:

Beginning Tuesday, Georgia will be updating its statewide COVID-19 data once a day on the state health department website. The update will be scheduled for 3 p.m.

“This will allow time to process and validate laboratory and case reports to improve data quality and accuracy,” the Georgia Department of Public Health wrote on the website.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.