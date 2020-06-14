Georgia easing COVID-19 restrictions as state nears 58,000 cases

In Georgia, there are nearly 58,000 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and more than 2,400 deaths.

This week, Gov. Brian Kemp is easing some COVID-19 restrictions.

A 40-page executive order signed by Gov. Kemp goes into effect on Tuesday and runs through the end of the month.

It outlines several restrictions that are being lifted or modified.

Starting on Tuesday:

Restaurants can operate at full capacity, but tables must be six feet apart and owners must follow strict health and safety guidelines laid out in the order.

Bars will be allowed to have up to 50 people…which is up from 25.

Walk-ins at personal care businesses like salons or barbershops will be allowed.

There will no longer be a limit on how many people can sit together at indoor movie theaters.

People who are 65 or older do not need to shelter in place unless they have a serious health condition or are residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Visitors are still not allowed at those facilities

As the Governor eases some of these restrictions, he is reminding all residents and visitors to continue social distancing and wear face coverings out in public places, like grocery stores.