Glynn County adds another 141 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Georiga’s surge of coronavirus cases came off its record highest from the weekend, but the Department of Public Health reported another 1,874 people tested positive in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total to 81,291.

The daily COVID-19 case count surpassed 2,200 Sunday and has been running close to 2,000 for the past few days.

In Southeast Georgia, the spike in infections in Glynn County shows no sign of letting up. Another 141 cases were reported Tuesday and the state report shows two additional people in the county have died with the virus. That brings Glynn County’s case count to 788 and deaths to six.

When June began there were just two deaths reported in Glynn County and 112 cases. While cases in the state have not quite doubled in a month, Glynn County saw a 645% increase in cases.

Ware County, which has been hard hit by coronavirus all along, saw another 47 cases but no new deaths on Tuesday. Camden County had an increase of 14 cases, there were seven more in Brantley and five additional cases in Charlton.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 2,800 deaths from the virus. Twenty-one additional deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The surge in infections comes about two months after Georgia began lifting restrictions April 24 on hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus. Restaurants, retail stores and bars have since reopened as well.

