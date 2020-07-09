Georgia sees dramatic rise in hospitalizations, adds 2,800 COVID-19 cases

More than 2,800 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Georgia, bringing the statewide total to 106,727. The 2,837 new reported cases came after the state saw an increase of more than 3,400 cases for two consecutive days.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon that there had been 2,930 deaths related to the coronavirus, an increase of eight. One of the additional deaths was a Glynn County resident.

Hospitalizations in Georgia totaled 12,606 as of Thursday, although the state admits that’s likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

With 82% of Georgia’s critical care beds now in use, health systems across the state say they’re quickly nearing capacity as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. The Albany area was one of Georgia’s hardest-hit regions early on in the virus’s spread. Hospitalizations are now climbing dramatically there once again. The Phoebe Putney Health System’s CEO said Thursday that hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 are soaring. Emory Healthcare says hospitalizations of its COVID-19 patients have more than tripled in the past 14 days. In Middle Georgia, Navicent Health says it has also seen a dramatic increase this week.

Georgia has averaged more than 20,000 tests a day over the past week, the highest level on record since the pandemic began. That high level of testing could account for some of the increase in new confirmed infections. But the number of cases is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Gov. Brian Kemp is urging local officials to join in his push for voluntary mask-wearing in public, even while acknowledging that some local officials want him to go further.

“We don’t need a mandate to have Georgians do the right thing, but we do need to build strong, public support,” Kemp told mayors and county commissioners on a conference call this week, according to a statement released by the Republican’s office. “Let’s work together — with a unified voice — to remind Georgians what’s effective and important in this fight against COVID-19.”

Kemp is urging voluntary compliance but has said he won’t order masks to be worn statewide.

Southeast Georgia cases

After reporting 91 additional cases on Wednesday, Glynn County reported 10 new cases Thursday bringing the county’s caseload to 1,332. One additional death was reported in the county, bringing the total to nine.

Glynn County health leaders issued an urgent warning Saturday, saying the county has the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in the state and urging people to take precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

