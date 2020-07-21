91ºF

Georgia

Another 3,400 coronavirus cases push Georgia closer to 150,000

56 new cases in Glynn, 45 in Ware, according to state data

Staff, News4Jax

A person is given a test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a drive through testing location Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. The testing is not open to the public people must be referred by the health department. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
An additional 3,413 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 148,988.

As of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded 3,254 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 78 since Monday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 15,494 -- 447 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. That number is a cumulative number and does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized. It’s also considered an underestimation by state health officials.

In Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 56 new cases were reported Tuesday in Glynn County, 45 in Ware, 16 in Camden, 10 in Charlton, eight in Pierce and five in Brantley. No new deaths were reported in local counties in the last 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases reported in Southeast Georgia:

Testing in Georgia has ramped up considerably. As of Tuesday, more than 1.29 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.5% positivity rate.

It’s worth noting that our increases don’t always match the increases on the DPH’s dashboard. We track the increases in a 24-hour period.

