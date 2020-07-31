Camden County district keeping wary eye on Isaias as schools set to open Monday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Camden County Schools said it is actively watching the track for Hurricane Isaias, which could be off Georgia’s coastline on Monday -- just as schools are set to reopen in the county.

The district said it is partnering with the National Weather Service and the county emergency management agency to monitor Isaias, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane at midnight Friday.

The storm was moving swiftly through the Caribbean on Friday and could pass by Camden County on Monday morning -- causing potential headaches just as the district is planning to reopen schools for in-person learning.

If any changes need to be made, the district said in a Facebook post, parents will be notified through phone, email and text alerts. The district asked parents to make sure their contact information is current in the district’s PowerSchool system.

“We are committed to keeping you informed as this weather situation evolves over the next few days,” the post said.

In addition to sending out messages through SchoolMessenger, the district will also post updates on its website at www.camden.k12.ga.us and on the Camden County Schools Facebook page.

To be included in the district’s text alerts, text YES to 67587.

The district is also hosting open houses on Friday for families who are opting for in-person learning this semester. For more information, go to http://www.camden.k12.ga.us/