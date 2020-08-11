7 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Southeast Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 122 additional coronavirus-related deaths, including seven in Southeast Georgia.

Five additional deaths were reported in Glynn County, bringing the county’s total to 52. In Pierce County, an additional death was reported for a total of nine in the county. And an additional death was reported in Brantley County for a county total of six.

According to the state Department of Public Health, a total of 4,351 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the state added 3,563 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 222,588 cases.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, 79 new cases were reported Tuesday: 36 in Glynn County, 18 in Camden County, 17 in Ware County, four in Brantley County, three in Pierce County and one in Charlton County.

In a message posted Tuesday on Facebook, the Pierce County superintendent said a Pierce County High School student who was sent home sick on the first day of school Monday tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the Charlton County School District said in a Facebook post Tuesday — the day after the first day of school for students in the county — that a Folkston Elementary School student tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday, the total number of hospitalizations statewide stood at 21,031 — 355 of which were reported in the last 24 hours. The state admits the total number of hospitalizations is likely an underestimation since it only counted if it was at the time the case was reported to DPH. The number also does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized.

Nearly 1.9 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.