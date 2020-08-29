Georgia 1-year-old now state’s youngest COVID-19 victim

A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department said the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer said it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,576 people to die in Georgia from the respiratory illness, as of Saturday. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 106 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The state reported an additional 2,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 45 cases in the last 24 hours in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia.

A total of 267,758 confirmed cases have been reported in the state by the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Saturday.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.)

The Department of Public Health showed more than 2.31 million people have been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Saturday. An additional 198 hospitalizations were reported.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.