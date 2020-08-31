1,500+ new cases, 28 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday reported 28 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s total number of reported deaths reached 5,632.

The state on Monday reported an additional 1,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 30 were reported in the last 24 hours in the six counties that News4Jax tracks in Southeast Georgia.

As of Monday, a total of 270,471 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day.)

According to the state Department of Public Health, more than 2.34 million people had been tested in the state, which had a 10.6% positivity rate, as of Monday.

On Monday, an additional 32 hospitalizations were reported.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.