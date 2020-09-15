Activists call for removal of district attorneys over Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Activists are demanding Georgia’s governor remove two embattled Southeast Georgia district attorneys in the wake of the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery investigation.

Members of Community First and Georgia’s Chapter of the ACLU will hold a news conference at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to announce a petition calling on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill.

The activist groups also want Glynn County commissioners to create a Citizen Oversight Board to monitor the county’s police department -- a request made after a judge ruled Friday that voters cannot vote on a planned referendum that could have abolished the Glynn County Police Department altogether.

Superior Court Judge Charles Rose ruled the referendum was unconstitutional and ordered the measure be taken off the Nov. 3 ballot after state lawmakers passed the bill that created the referendum and Kemp signed it.

The Brunswick News reported that the Glynn County Supervisor of Elections said the board will not appeal the decision.

Arbery’s killing

The controversy over the district attorneys caught fire after the shooting death of Arbery, who was killed Feb. 23 while jogging in a Glynn County neighborhood.

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are now charged with murder in Arbery’s death, but those charges did not come until two months after Arbery was killed -- after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local investigators.

RELATED: Retracing the moments leading up to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

According to police reports, Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, armed themselves and pursued Arbery as he was running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan recorded cellphone video of the fatal confrontation.

The video shows Arbery running on Satilla Drive before Travis and Greg McMichael, who are in a pickup truck stopped in the street ahead of Arbery, confront him.

Three gunshots can be heard on the video within a seven-second span -- one before a physical confrontation began between Travis McMichael and Arbery over what looks to be a shotgun.

In the last seconds, Arbery is seen trying to run away before falling to the ground.

It’s not clear in the video who fired the fatal shots, but the shooter’s father told police that Travis McMichael fired two shots, killing Arbery.

Two days after the cellphone video was leaked online, the McMichaels were arrested on May 7.

Bryan was arrested on May 22, and an arrest warrant said he tried “to confine and detain” Arbery without legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” before Arbery was shot.

In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.