BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Police are offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Brunswick man’s killing.

Michael Rogers, 64, was found suffering from a head injury behind a home on Third Street about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9, according to the Brunswick Police Department. He died of his injuries at the scene.

Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Jasmine Jordan at 912-279-2624 or the police department at 912-267-5559.