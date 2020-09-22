WATCH LIVE: Final day of formal hearing on Golden Ray disaster

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The U.S. Coast Guard’s hearing on the Golden Ray disaster is expected to wrap up Tuesday in Brunswick. The hearing is set to resume at 10:30 a.m.

So far, the ship’s captain, the harbor pilot, a tugboat captain and a crew member have all testified that nothing seemed out of the ordinary before the cargo ship capsized in St. Simons Sound last year.

RELATED: Rescued Golden Ray crew member, harbor pilot recount harrowing ordeal | ‘Smooth travel’ observed before ship capsized off Georgia

A foreman who oversees dock workers at Georgia’s busy shipping terminal for automobiles also testified he saw no problems as hundreds of cars and trucks were loaded onto the Golden Ray that fateful day.