Crew member rescued from Golden Ray testifies during first week of public hearing

BRUNSWICK, Ga – Federal investigators are wrapping up the first week of a public hearing into the Golden Ray disaster.

One of the crew members who was trapped inside the ship’s hull and the ship’s captain both testified Thursday through translators.

The ship’s first engineer, Junyong Kim, testified virtually from South Korea, saying he was satisfied with the condition of the engine. He also said everything was normal until the vessel started listing.

Kim was one of four crew members who became trapped inside the ship, and he was the last to be rescued -- after more than 36 hours.

All 23 crew members survived.

“We hope, please we are grounded. If not grounded, we are going to die. So we prayed to God to ground it,” Kim said in his virtual testimony.

Kim said he began the voyage optimistically because it was a new ship and everything was going perfectly.

Then he described what happened when the group found themselves trapped inside the ship’s hull.

“Water came from the emergency escape route, so I tried to think, ‘How can we escape from here?’ There was no way then. Then we tried waiting in the safe area so we tried to climb up to the other side of the engine control room,” said Kim.

That plan did not work. It was too hot. Kim was wearing a watch but said it was uncomfortable, so he took it off and wasn’t able to tell how long they were trapped.

The U.S. Coast Guard presented the recordings from the ship’s black box, which included the sounds of the terrified sailors shouting over the blaring alarms.

Kim said they decided it was safer to be near water inside the ship to stay cool. He doesn’t know how long, but eventually, the lights went out.

The ship’s captain, Gi Hak Lee, testified that there were never any issues with the ship’s stability. He answered questions focusing on the decision to open a water-tight door on the side of the ship’s hull.

“I ordered open the pilot door after sailing,” said Lee.

Lee testified he lowered the door as the Golden Ray passed under the Sidney Lanier Bridge to prepare for the harbor pilot’s departure. He said he felt weather conditions were good to open the door.

On the second day of hearings, a foreman who oversees dock workers said he saw no problems as hundreds of cars and trucks were loaded onto the cargo ship.

On Friday, there will be testimony from the harbor pilot, Capt. Jonathan Tennant, who was praised for his decision to intentionally ground the Golden Ray. That decision has kept the shipwreck clear of oncoming traffic, and out of the main shipping channel -- allowing ships to come and go from the port of Brunswick.

The hearing will continue through Sept. 30.