Spaceport Camden could launch massive tourism boost for coastal Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A new reports suggest the county’s spaceport could lead to a massive tourism boost for coastal Georgia, but a limit on Spaceport Camden by the federal government is keeping its potential on standby.

Spaceport Camden is waiting for approval from the federal government for a plan to develop the area into a commercial launch location for small rockets. The decision is expected in March, but a new report by researchers at Georgia Southern University is giving an idea of the possibilities, should the plan be approved.

The report by the university’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) found just one launch could bring as many as 5K visitors to the area and that business sales could increase by $3.6M per launch.

If the spaceport moves forward with development and regular launches, the report estimates 38 to 45 long term hospitality and tourism jobs could be created.

The report also estimated the spaceport could be responsible for an increase in Gross Regional Project of $1.8M if there were 12 launches per year.

While the financial incentive appears significant, some residents oppose the development.