Prosecutors want ‘racial’ texts, posts used as evidence in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – New court filings in the Ahmaud Arbery case show state attorneys want “racial” text messages from his accused killers to be considered at trial as a motive in his death.

The death of Arbery, 19, has sparked nationwide outrage after cellphone video of the teen being chased down and shot to death in a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, was published online.

Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, a father and son, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, the Georgia man whose cellphone video captured the shooting, was also arrested.

This isn’t the first time race has been brought up in the Arbery case. But this is the state’s first attempt to have previous “racial” text messages and posts be submitted as evidence of a pattern of behavior leading up to the shooting.

Now, the special prosecutor handling the case notified the court he intends to bring to trial evidence of racial slurs posted on social media and sent in text messages by all three men.

The state also notified the court that it intends to bring up Greg McMichael’s police accreditation suspensions. Records revealed back in July the retired district attorney investigator spent eight years of his career in law enforcement without police powers.

The court document says the new evidence is being submitted for “the purpose of showing proof of motive” and to explain the conduct.

Jacksonville Attorney Gene Nichols, not affiliated with the case, explained that special prosecutors will next have to convince a judge to allow the evidence to be presented at trial.

“The interesting part about what they are seeking to present, if they’re not required to show any sort of racial element as to the basis for their homicide charges in this case or any other charge, then the court is going to have to weigh: Does this evidence tend to prove some form of intent or motive in order to get it in? Or, on the contrary, is it’s so prejudicial to the defendant, that it should not be admitted into evidence?” Nichols said.

Race was already brought up at the pretrial hearing and at Bryan’s Bond hearing earlier this year.

GBI special prosecutor Richard Dial testified one of the men indicted, Bryan, overheard Travis McMichael say a racial slur after shooting Arbery.