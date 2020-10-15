Community agencies hold collective drive-thru Halloween event

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event on October 30th.

It’s happening from 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm at its' headquarters at 157 Carl Alexander Way.

The county police along with other local agencies, including the Georgia State Patrol, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Brunswick 911 Center, Animal County, Brunswick Police Department, and Fire Department will be hosting a candy and car seat check drive-thru.

Those wanting to attend are asked to remain inside their car. There will be one line for a car seat check and another line for candy.