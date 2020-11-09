Camden County inmate charged in fellow inmate’s OD death

An inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility has been charged with providing the drugs resulting in another inmate’s death by overdose, according to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

Joshua Swing, 35, of Woodbine, was indicted on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, which carries a possible penalty of up to life in prison.

“Fentanyl is a deadly, highly unpredictable drug that increasingly fuels the nation’s opioid addiction,” Christine said in a statement. “It’s particularly disturbing to learn of this poison’s presence as contraband in a detention facility.”

The investigation began May 17 when an inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility identified as J.D. was found unresponsive in his cell. He later died and a subsequent autopsy found that his cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

The indictment alleges that Swing provided the fentanyl to J.D. No information was provided about how the drugs were smuggled into the jail.

The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“The death of any person is a tragedy, but a death caused as a result of illegal narcotic distribution is even more terrible for the families of victims,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.